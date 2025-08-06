/Pakistan's lunar dream: Islamabad aims for its first mission by 2035 with China’s help

Pakistan plans to land a spacecraft on the Moon by 2035, despite beginning its space research programme almost a decade earlier than India, according to Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, as reported by Geo News. The announcement comes at a time when Pakistan is grappling with the upsurge of terrorist attacks, weak infrastructure, and economic instability.

Iqbal emphasised the need for deeper reliance on China to bridge gaps in its space and nuclear programs. His statement came while speaking during a meeting in Beijing with Chinese officials, including Shan Zhongde, Head of China's Atomic Energy Authority and Space Agency, Geo News reported.

The responsibility for the lunar mission lies with Pakistan's Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), which has yet to independently launch any satellite or space mission, particularly without Chinese assistance.

As part of its collaboration with China, Pakistan will contribute a 35-kilogram lunar rover for the Chang'e-8 mission in 2028. The rover will explore the south pole of the Moon, and it will conduct scientific experiments, analyse terrain, and assess resource utilisation.

Pakistan’s reliance on China

This partnership highlights Pakistan’s heavy dependence on the technology and expertise of China, which shows its limited independent capabilities.

Along with space, Pakistan has also increased its dependency on China in nuclear energy and advanced technologies such as the quantum computing sector, where it has negligible capacity to build indigenously. This shows Beijing acting as the driving force behind the scientific and technological ambitions of Pakistan.