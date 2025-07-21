/Pakistan police arrests 11 after video of ‘honour killing’ of newlywed couple goes viral

Pakistani police arrested 11 suspects over an incident of so-called “honour killing”, the authorities said on Monday (Jul 21). This comes after a video emerged showing the murder of a newlywed couple, who allegedly married against the wishes of their families. According to Balochistan authorities, the unidentified couple were shot dead on the orders of a local tribal council. The incident happened last month in the southwestern province of Pakistan. An investigation was launched after the video went viral.

Chief Minister of Balochistan province, Sarfraz Bugti, said in a statement on Monday (Jul 21) that 11 suspects were arrested and the investigation was ongoing after the location and people in the video were identified. A case has been registered against all those involved in the gruesome incident. The accused will be prosecuted, Bugti added.

“Taking immediate notice of the viral video of the murder of a woman and a man on all social media, orders were issued to Balochistan Police for action. The victims in the video have been identified, and the incident occurred a few days before Eid. A terrorism case has been registered in the name of the state, and one suspected killer has been arrested; the law will take its course in this heinous matter!” Bugti wrote in an X post on Sunday prior to latest arrests.

According to Reuters, the footage of the murder showed people in a desert. Some pickup trucks and SUVs were also there, in which they had apparently been driven. The woman is given a copy of the Muslim holy book of Quran, after which she tells a man, “Come walk seven steps with me, after that you can shoot me.”

The man follows her for a few steps. The woman then says in the regional Brahavi language, translated by the official, “You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that.” It was not clear what she meant by that. The man then aimed a pistol at her and shot her three times as she fell to the ground. The video also shows another man’s dead body near the woman’s. The men in the video are seen shooting at both bodies. According to a local police official, the woman did not cry or seek mercy from her murderers.