Pakistan PM Sharif's struggle with his earphones leaves Putin amused at the SCO

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif found himself caught in an awkward situation when he couldn't put on his earphones during his talks with Russian President Putin. The incident happened on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit. The device fell off his ears while the talks were underway and Putin couldn't help but let out an audible laugh.

This CrimeMinister is a constant embarrassment for Pakistan. Even President Putin had to eventually just laugh at this clumsy man. Pathetic. This is what conspirators wanted? To have by design a politician who would not only be a crook but also a pathetic apology for a PM? pic.twitter.com/mmEhLY7RZg — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 15, 2022 ×

The Pakistan prime minister initially took some time to figure out how to put on the earphone and even asked for help. Later, when the dialogue was about to begin, the earphone fell off his ears. Putin was visibly amused by the entire episode.

Social media was set abuzz with mixed reactions, with some netizens sympathizing with Sharif, while others termed it an embarrassing episode. A worker of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party called the incident an "embarrassment" for the country.



(With inputs from agencies)