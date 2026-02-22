Pakistan hits ‘terror targets’ in Afghanistan border after suicide attacks; Kabul says civilians were bombed: What's happening

In what may be a beginning of renewed border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Islamabad said Sunday (Feb 22) said that it had carried out strikes on seven sites along the border region targeting what it called “terrorist hideouts.” It has said that these terror groups were responsible for recent suicide attacks in the country. Citing three attacks since the start of Ramadan last week, Pakistan said it "has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban" and its affiliates in the border region. Meanwhile, Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement on X said that Pakistan “bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children.”

Pakistan's statement

According to a statement by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Pakistan had also targeted an affiliate of the Islamic State group. It did not indicate where the strikes were carried out or give further details on them. The ministry said they were carried out in response to a suicide blast at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad two weeks ago and other more recent suicide bombings in northwest Pakistan, including one on Saturday. "Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and stability in the region, but at the same time the safety and security of our citizens remains our top priority," it added. The Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the mosque bombing which killed at least 40 people and wounded more than 160 in the deadliest attack on Islamabad since the 2008 Marriott hotel bombing. Islamabad also called on the international community to urge Kabul to fulfil its commitments under the Doha agreement reached last year not to support hostile actions against other countries.

Afghanistan's statement

Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement on X wrote, “Pakistani special military circles have once again trespassed into Afghan territory. Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, killing and wounding dozens of people, including women and children. Pakistani generals compensate for their country's security weaknesses through such crimes.”

Afghanistan and Pakistan border conflict