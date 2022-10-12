Pakistan approves purchase of six million mosquito nets from India to curb malaria cases

After deadly floods wreaked havoc across the country, Pakistan is desperate for basic necessities. It has now turned to its neighbour India to contain the spread of malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

Reportedly, the Pakistani health ministry approved the decision to purchase over six million mosquito nets from India on Tuesday.

According to local media reports, Pakistan is being assisted by World Health Organisation (WHO) for the funds. The UN agency will be using financial resources provided by Global Fund to purchase the said mosquito nets.

The reports added that the government and WHO are hopeful that the delivery of the nets will start next month, via the Wagah route.

According to WHO, if the current trend continues, there might be 2.7 million malaria cases across 32 districts of the country by 2023.

“Malaria is spreading at a rapid pace in 32 flood-affected districts of the country where thousands of children are infected with the mosquito-borne disease,” said the WHO officials.

The proposal to purchase the nets was floated last month. However, WHO remained wary that the Pakistani government may not approve the deal.

"After the spread of malaria in #Pakistan, the ministry of health asked the government of Pakistan for permission to buy mosquito nets from #India. There is an urgent need for 71 lakh mosquito nets in 26 districts of Pakistan," senior journalist Ghulam Abbas Shah tweeted last month.

The Pakistani government's nod to the purchase is a stark contrast to the stance it had taken earlier. As reported by WION, Islamabad had refused relief supplies from India, a neighbour with whom it has a tense relationship, despite the country's ongoing request for international assistance.

As per the Indian narrative, Pakistan also refused aid from Bangladesh, claiming that the move could negatively impact Pakistan's "global image".

