/Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: 4 killed in overnight strikes in Kabul, border provinces

Pakistan carried out fresh overnight strikes on Kabul and bordering provinces, Afghanistan authorities said on Friday (Mar 13). Four people were killed in the Afghan capital following the attack. The strikes were confirmed by a Pakistani security officials, who said that their forces targeted the Pakistani Taliban militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Khalil Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul police, said that four people were killed while 15 others were wounded following a bombardment that struck homes in Kabul. He added that women and children were among the victims.

The recent attack comes after Islamabad launched a wave of air strikes on Afghanistan last month, saying the operation targeted militancy following increasing attacks in Pakistan. However, the Taliban government denied the claims of involvement or use of Afghan territory for attacks in Pakistan.