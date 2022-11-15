Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, 71, has been tested positive for COVID-19. PM Sharif who attended COP27 climate conference in Egypt went for a detour to meet his brother Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom and has returned a day earlier on Monday.

In a tweet, country's information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday the premier was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a Covid-19 test today as per the doctor’s advice. She appealed to the nation and to PML-N workers to pray for PM Shehbaz’s speedy recovery, as per Dawn.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کورونا پازیٹو ہوگئے ہیں۔ دو روز سے طبیعت ناساز تھی۔ ڈاکٹر کے مشورے سے آج کرونا ٹیسٹ کروایا گیا عوام اور کارکنان سے وزیراعظم کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کی اپیل ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 15, 2022 ×

This is the third time Shehbaz Sharif has contracted COVID-19. He had previously contracted COVID-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020. Pakistani PM Sharif was not well because of which he spent a ‘slow’ Monday, reported Dawn quoting a source. PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif had fallen ill in London and as a result he had extended his private visit by two days, the source added.

During his five-day stay in UK, Sharif held back-to-back meetings with his self-exiled brother and Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. According to media reports, the duo exchanged views over the appointment of the next army chief. Ever since the ouster of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country is seeing a political upheaval and blame game over transparency in appointment of next army chief.

The assassination attempt on Imran Khan earlier has also ended up in political blame games. After the news of Sharif's contracting COVID broke, several political leaders and journalists wished him a speedy recovery. Pakistani President Arif Alvi extended his well wishes to Shehbaz Sharif.

