'Wishing you....': Shoaib Malik wishes wife Sania Mirza on her birthday amid divorce rumours

A lot has been said and written about the relationship of Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. The two have been one of the most loved couples over the years but it is reported that the equation between Indian tennis sensation and Pakistan's veteran cricketer isn't great and there are rumours of divorce. While nothing official has come out, Shoaib wished his wife Sania on her birthday on Tuesday (November 15) amid all the divorce rumours.

Taking to Twitter, the former Pakistan captain Malik wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..."

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest... pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022 ×

Amid the divorce rumours, which has become a huge talking point in the last few days, Pakistan's first Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix had announced their latest reality TV show named, 'The Mirza Malik Show' hosted by the couple. The power couple's ardent fans were left perplexed following this announcement as many have still not been able to figure out if all these are mere rumours, marketing gimmick or whether the couple is actually heading towards a divorce.

Malik was recently part of a panel discussion for Pakistani cricket shows ‘Ask The Pavilion’ whereas Sania featured in her final WTA tour in January 2022 after announcing her retirement last year.