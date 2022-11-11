Sania Mirza's Instagram post goes viral amid divorce rumours with husband Shoaib Malik

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza and Pakistan's veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik remain one of the most-loved couples. The two got married in 2010 and were blessed with a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik in late 2018. Nonetheless, the couple has made heads turn recently due to divorce rumours. It is being said that their marriage has hit rock bottom and the couple have separated. However, nothing is official.

Sania, who is living apart from her husband Shoaib but co-parenting their son Izhaan, remains active on social media platforms amid the rumours. Recently, she shared an adorable picture with her son Izhaan captioned, "The moments that get me through the hardest days". Since then, the power couple's fans have been left concerned.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic's wife reacts strongly over Serbian's mystery drink in Paris Masters 2022

A news report, by Inside Sport, recently stated that Sania-Shoaib’s close friend has confirmed their separation. He revealed, "Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated." Meanwhile, both Sania and Shoaib have not responded to these rumours.

Talking of Sania's viral Instagram post, it might be perceived as a strong hint towards a split, however, it can also have any other meaning. There are chances that all this might be nothing but just a difficult phase in their relationship.

The rumours spread like wildfire when recently Shoaib was clueless on being asked about his wife's tennis academies and their locations. In one of the recent Pakistani cricket shows ‘Ask The Pavilion’, Malik's reaction caught everyone's attention when he said, "I don’t really have proper information about the locations.” He added, "I have never been to any of those academies." The former Pakistan captain's response shocked ex-pacer and panellist Waqar Younis who said, "What sort of husband you are?"

One still hopes for all this to be sheer rumours and nothing else!