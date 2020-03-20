Pak PM Imran Khan pleads international community to lift sanctions on Iran amid coronavirus scare

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday pleaded for humanity, asking the international community to lift sanctions on Iran -- in the wake of the global coronavirus scare.

Iran is the Middle Eastern nation worst hit by coronavirus, with its death toll climbing to 1,284 and one person dying from it every 10 minutes and 50 becoming infected every hour. Despite this, the United States sent Iran a blunt message this week about the sanctions.

The US said the spread of the coronavirus will not save it from their sanctions that are choking off its oil revenues and isolating its economy.

To this end, Imran Khan, in a national address, said, "Iran is struggling with capacity to take care of their own people, amidst heavy sanctions. I appeal to international community to lift sanctions. It is a humane thing!"

The United States, which argues that its “maximum pressure” campaign to curb Iran’s nuclear, missile and regional activities does not stop the flow of humanitarian goods, imposed new sanctions this week.

The Trump administration blacklisted five companies based in the United Arab Emirates, three in mainland China, three in Hong Kong and one in South Africa for trade in Iran’s petrochemicals.

Iran also is not in its favour. An Iranian official told Reuters, "Washington’s increased pressure against Iran is a crime against humanity. All the world should help each other to overcome this disease."

Imran Khan followed China's footsteps, which on Monday, called on the United States to give Iran sanctions relief for humanitarian reasons.

