Pak PM Imran Khan, Aussie PM Morrison greet people on occasion of Holi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

Holi is a Hindu spring festival, which is celebrated predominantly in India and Nepal, but has now spread across other parts of the world. The festival has become popular amongst non-Hindus as well.

The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday and Monday.

"Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours," the prime minister tweeted.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 28, 2021

Several other leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, also wished the Hindu parliamentarians and the community at large on their special occasion.

"This festival of light and colours provides an opportunity to spread happiness," he said, praising the role of the Hindu community in the upliftment of Pakistan.

Qaiser said all minority communities have the right to openly celebrate their religious festivals in Pakistan.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended greetings to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the occasion.

He took to Twitter and said, "Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend Narendra Modi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!"

The Australian PM also wished the Indian diaspora 'a very Happy Holi'.

Even though it is predominantly a Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.