China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Pakistan on August 21

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Afghanistan,and China will hold a meeting in Kabul on August 20, where they are expected to discuss the expansion of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan's Ishaq Dar, and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will also discuss counterterrorism, said Pakistani media.

Muttaqi was scheduled to visit Pakistan on August 5. However, the visit was cancelled due to "technical" reasons.

After the meeting in Kabul, the Chinese minister will travel to Pakistan the next day, on August 21.

Pakistan and China will hold an annual strategic dialogue. Wang Yi will be on a two-day visit to Islamabad.

The two nations will also discuss the corridor, economic and strategic relations, and regional security.

This will be the Chinese Foreign Minister's first visit to Pakistan after the latter's four-day conflict with India.

Wang Yi is expected to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal visited China, where he finalised the agenda for the meeting.

China is Pakistan's closest strategic ally, which helps Islamabad economically. Earlier this year, China helped Pakistan with weapons and surveillance during the latter's conflict with India.

In May, the foreign ministers of the three nations decided to expand the corridor. The trio met in Beijing.