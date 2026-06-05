/Paid $100K to spy on US politicians: How a former American Chinese state media worker got caught by FBI

On Thursday, a US citizen who previously worked for Chinese state media pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Beijing. According to court documents, 50-year-old Thomas Weir Pauken II, also known as Tom McGregor, operated under the "direction and control" of Chinese officials linked to the Ministry of State Security from at least 2019 until February 2026.

Pauken was directed by an individual using the English name “Cathy” to gather intelligence in the US on "American targets" and politicians. In return for his espionage efforts, Pauken allegedly collected approximately US$ 100,000. Cathy provided him with communication tools, including a laptop and a cellphone, identified specific targets for him to pursue, and instructed him to meet potential sources, deliver communication devices, and transmit reports back to China. Additionally, Cathy covered his travel expenses, funnelling around US 7,500 per trip through the bank account of Pauken’s wife.

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Roman Rozhavsky, the assistant director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, stated that the case demonstrates the lengths the Communist Party will go to undermine American democratic institutions and degrade political freedoms, adding, “Let this plea serve as a clear warning.”

The documents filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia detail Pauken's extensive background with Chinese state media. He relocated to Hong Kong around 2010, initially working for China Radio International. He later worked for China Central Television and China Global Television Network, eventually becoming an editor for Xinhua in 2024.

Following his guilty plea, Pauken faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. His sentencing is officially scheduled to take place on September 1.