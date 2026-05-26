/Iran executes Gholamreza Khani Shekarab over alleged Mossad espionage

Iranian authorities have executed a man convicted of espionage and intelligence cooperation on behalf of Israel's Mossad spy agency, the country's judiciary announced on Tuesday (May 26). The judiciary's Mizan Online website identified the individual as Gholamreza Khani Shakarab, stating that he was hanged after being found guilty of "intelligence cooperation and espionage in favour of the Zionist regime." His sentence had been upheld by the Supreme Court before the execution.

Mizan described Shakarab as "one of the operational ringleaders of Mossad abroad", alleging he had been engaged in efforts to recruit individuals inside Iran for what the judiciary termed "anti-security actions". According to the report, he was ultimately lured back into the country through what authorities described as a complex intelligence operation involving deception tactics before being arrested by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence forces.

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The judiciary also alleged that Mossad had tasked Shakarab to travel to a regional country to identify and lay the groundwork for the assassination of a Jewish rabbi, purportedly with the intention of placing blame on Iran for anti-Jewish actions. It remained unclear when Shakarab was arrested or when his sentence was originally handed down. "Finally, after reviewing the case and after legal proceedings and confirmation of the sentence in the Supreme Court, the accused was executed by hanging this morning," Mizan reported.

Tuesday's hanging is the latest in a series of executions carried out by the Islamic Republic in security-related cases since the outbreak of war involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which began on February 28.

Just one day prior, Iran executed another man following his conviction for carrying out armed attacks during the nationwide anti-government protests that peaked in January. The day before that, a man named Mojtaba Kian was hanged for espionage, marking the first reported execution linked to spying offences since the start of Iran's war with the United States and Israel.