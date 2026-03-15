/'Monopoly on violence': Why Mossad is failing to spark an Iranian revolution even after killing Ali Khamenei?

Even the most fiercely anti-regime citizens inside Iran are terrified of what happens the day after the regime falls without a plan. Iran is an incredibly diverse country where Persians make up only about 50% of the population, surrounded by heavily armed proxy groups. Many Iranians look across the border at the horrific, decade-long civil war in Syria and fear that a sudden, foreign-backed collapse of the central government will lead to balkanisation, sectarian bloodbaths, and total state failure. For many, the brutal regime they know is preferable to the chaotic abyss they don't.