/Iran claims to have shot down US MQ-9 drone over Gulf region amid peace talks

Iran has reportedly claimed to have shot down a US MQ-9 drone after it was fired at a fighter jet breaching Iranian airspace over the Gulf region. In an undated statement, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iranian forces "fired upon an RQ-4 drone and an intruding F-35 fighter jet".

Meanwhile, the quoted statement did not specify when the incidents took place. However, the IRGC stated that it reserved the "legitimate and definite" right to retaliate against any violations of the regional truce by the United States.

What is the US MQ-9 'Reaper' drone?

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The MQ-9A Reaper is the United States’ premier long-endurance, multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft, designed to perform multi-mission intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance(ISR) missions alongside precision strike over land and sea. Developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems and first flown in 2001, the Reaper represents a decisive evolution from the earlier MQ-1 Predator, combining endurance, payload and reliability in a single platform that has also reshaped modern military operations.



Funded initially by General Atomics, the MQ-9A was conceived to meet the growing demand for persistent aerial presence over vast and often remote theatres. Designated 'Reaper' by both the US Air Force and the Royal Air Force, it has since become the common name for armed Predator B variants. Its ability to operate over land and sea, often above deserts, coastlines and maritime corridors, underpins its global relevance.

Powered by a Honeywell TPE331-10 turboprop engine producing 900 shaft horsepower, the Reaper can fly for over 27 hours, reach speeds of 240 knots and operate at altitudes up to 50,000 feet. With a maximum take-off weight of 10,500 pounds and an external payload capacity of 3,000 pounds, it carries significantly more payload than its predecessor.

Sensors, payloads and precision strike

The MQ-9A’s modular design allows it to carry a wide range of payloads, including the MTS-B electro-optical and infrared system, Lynx multi-mode radar, maritime surveillance radar, and SIGINT/electronic support measures system. It can employ AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and a variety of laser-guided and GPS-guided bombs, enabling precise engagement with minimal collateral damage.