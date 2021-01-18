Pablo Escobar's 'cocaine hippos' in Colombia could be culled. Find out why

Scientists are worried about former drug lord Pablo Escobar’s hippopotamuses wreaking havoc in Colombia.

The “cocaine hippos” in question were brought to the country illegally by Escobar, who was shot dead by authorities in 1993, as reported by the Telegraph. Now, scientists fear that Escobar’s hippos may end up sharing the same fate as their owner if their numbers are not controlled.

The hippos have bred rapidly over time, and are now considered the largest invasive species on our planet. Over the next two decades, their numbers could reach alarming levels. And scientists fear that the only way to deal with the influx is by killing them.

An ecologist - Nataly Castelblanco-Martinez told The Telegraph that “no other strategy is going to work” while referring the scope of killing hippos.

Escobar had a personal zoo on his 7,000-acre estate. According to The New York Post, most animals found havens elsewhere, but four hippos escaped.

Hippos have no real predators in the region, which gave the animals the freedom to reproduce. An estimated 80 to 100 descendants of the hippos are reportedly roaming the country freely.

By 2024, the hippo population could increase to 1,500. The faeces and urine of hippos are considered toxic, which is why the animals pose a threat to natural wildlife. In addition, they could cause sickness among other species, including human beings.

A government environment official was quoted by NYPost as saying that they’re hoping to castrate the animals before they take over the ecosystem. “Time is running out”, David Echeverri Lopez said.

Even though castration is effective, many fear the time for such measures is gone, and that killing them may be the only way out.