Scientists want to turn Mars green. How will they do it?

Will our neighbour turn green soon? If it’s up to scientists - yes! In a new study published in Icarus, available on Science Direct, scientists put forward plans to turn Mars green by finding ways to start producing food on the planet.

According to the study, NASA is helping scientists to achieve the feat through “In-Situ Resource Utilisation” which includes replacing objects that are common on Earth. These objects will b e used for the establishment of a community on Mars, and also to meet farming needs of everyone on Earth.

To achieve this, researchers are trying to find ways which would allow the soil on Mars to grow organic life. If successful, it could potentially change the course of space exploration for scientists on Earth.

Changing the landscape of Mars sounds like a fictional show at the moment, but it is possible if the scientific community across the world pursues the cause.

The soil found on Mars - Regolith carries essential nutrient giving elements including potassium, iron, calcium, and magnesium. The rocks, however, on the planet’s surface are highly oxidised.

“Soil on Mars is known to contain the majority of planet essential nutrients, but many questions of both the benefits (e.g. bioavailability of present nutrients) and limitations (e.g. extent of toxins) of Martian soil as a plant growth medium remain unanswered,” researchers claimed in the study.

An ocean engineering and marine science associate professor Andrew Palmer told Florida Tech News that ISRU food solutions are at a lower technological readiness than believed earlier. More development could making farming on Mars possible