Ozone layer on course to be recovered in next two decades, says UN report

Earth’s ozone layer, which protects humans from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays, will completely be healed within two decades as the airborne chemicals that are destroying the atmospheric layer are declining, a new report by United Nations has found.

According to the report, the ozone layer will be restored to the 1980 levels by 2040 all over the world, 2045 over the Arctic, and by 2066 over the Antarctic.

The scientists from United Nations Environment Program and the World Meteorological Organization found a significant thickening of the ozone layer, describing their findings as “a bit of good news for the planet”.

The thickening of the ozone layer means more protection for humans and other life.

The alarm over the loss of ozone was first raised in the 1980s, following which under the 1989 Montreal protocol, countries pledged to eliminate ozone-depleting chemicals, such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) that were used as solvents and refrigerants.

The UN report noted the success of the Montreal Protocol in helping repair the ozone layer.

“Ozone action sets a precedent for climate action,” said Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, which unveiled the progress report, which is conducted every four years, on Monday, according to Guardian.

“Our success in phasing out ozone-eating chemicals shows us what can and must be done as a matter of urgency to transition away from fossil fuels, reduce greenhouse gases and so limit temperature increase.”

According to the report, ozone-damaging chlorine declined by 11.5 per cent in the stratosphere between its peak in 1993 and 2020, while bromine declined 14.5 per cent in the stratosphere between its peak in 1999 and 2020.

