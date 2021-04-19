Oxford researchers launch human challenge trial to study Covid reinfection

In a rare trial at the University of Oxford former covid patients will be reinfected to extract the information on effective vaccines to counter the pathogen.

Oxford researchers will study these previously infected people under controlled, quarantined conditions for at least 17 days.

The University is looking for at least 64 healthy, previously Covid-infected volunteers from 18 to 30 years old for this job.

This first-of-its-kind human challenge trial will examine what kind of immune response could prevent people from becoming reinfected with Covid-19 and investigate how the immune system reacts to the virus a second time around.

At present, little is known about what happens to people who have already had the virus when they are infected for a second time.

Meanwhile, the overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 141.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.01 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University`s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 141,113,721 and 3,017,412, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,668,532 and 567,217, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 14,788,109 cases.

