Over 160,000 Covid-19 cases reported every day in the past week: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that for the past week, the number of new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day.

WHO chief was addressing a virtual briefing on the deadly coronavirus pandemic. "Sixty per cent of all cases so far have been reported just in the past month," he said.

"The fastest way out of this pandemic is to follow the science and do what we know works: the comprehensive approach," he said.

“Not testing alone. Not physical distancing alone. Not contact tracing alone. Not masks alone. Do it all,” he added.

In the six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) first reported a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, more than 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

More than 10.59 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 5.8 million have recovered, and 515,006 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected country, with 2,727,853 coronavirus cases and 130,122 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,408,485 cases, deaths 59,656), Russia (647,849 cases, 9,320deaths), and India (585,792 cases, 17,410 deaths).

