Canberra, Australia

A new study has revealed that pollution caused by wildfires and landscape fires is responsible for more than 1.5 million deaths worldwide each year. The research, published in the Lancet magazine, shows the dangerous health impacts of air pollution from wildfires, including major agricultural burning events similar to those seen in northern India during the winter months.

Global death toll from landscape fires

On a global scale, the study suggests that landscape fires contribute to more than 1.53 million deaths each year. Countries like China, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, and Nigeria also face severe health impacts from these fires.

The study, led by Yuming Guo from Monash University in Melbourne, is the first of its kind to assess the direct health risks of wildfire and bushfire pollution. It focuses particularly on the health dangers of PM2.5, the fine particles released during wildfires, which can adversely affect lung function and increase the risk of heart disease.

Wildfire pollution linked to over 120,000 deaths in India annually

According to the study, landscape fires, which include forest fires, agricultural burning and grassland fires, are a significant cause of air pollution. In India, the pollution from these fires has been linked to an estimated 120,000 deaths each year on average over a 20-year period from 2000 to 2019. This type of air pollution is associated with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, which are often aggravated by the fine particulate matter (PM2.5) released during these fires.

The role of black carbon and fine particles

Prakash Doraiswamy, Director of Air Quality at the World Resources Institute in India, explained that large-scale fire events, such as forest and agricultural fires have serious health, air quality and climate implications. He highlighted that these fires release significant amounts of black carbon and other harmful particles into the air. "Fine particles have been linked to multiple health effects such as respiratory and cardiovascular impacts. Given the magnitude of large-scale fire events, air quality impacts are observed 100s of kilometres downwind," Doraiswamy said.

