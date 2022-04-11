Over 100 private jets linked to Russian oligarchs stuck in Dubai: Report

According to a report, over hundred private jets belonging to Russian oligarchs are stuck in Dubai's airports ever since the sanctions were imposed by the Western government against Putin's regime.

A report by Wall Street Journal said the jets were accumulated between mid-February to April. Dubai hasn't imposed sanctions on Russia and has kept its air traffic open for Russian planes.

Also Read: EU adds 160 Russian oligarchs to sanctions blacklist

Last month UK authorities had impounded a private jet reportedly linked to Russian oligarch Eugene Shvidler. The UK has banned Russian aircraft from entering its airspace and airports.

The UK reportedly took control of a Bombardier Global 6500 jet which belonged to Shvidler. The UK has put stringent rules in place to detain and terminate registration of Russian-linked planes.

Britain had earlier announced a travel ban and assets freeze of billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov and former Russian deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov.

Watch: Is UAE a safe haven for oligarchs?

Shvidler's jet had reportedly arrived from New Jersey in US and was due to fly to Dubai. The jet is reportedly registered with a Luxembourg company.

Last week the US had imposed further sanctions on Russian oligarchs including their family members. The ban included targeted the Russian ultra-rich from transferring their assets to their family members.

Also Read:

America has imposed travel ban on over 50 Russian oligarchs including their families and close associates.

Biden attacked Putin's regime saying the "oligarchs were lining their pockets with the Russian people's money while the Ukrainian people are hiding in subways from missiles."

(With inputs from Agencies)

