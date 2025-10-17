The chief prosecutor in the ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina demanded the death penalty for her from the International Crimes Tribunal-1. The prosecutor, while presenting his arguments in the court on Thursday (Oct 16), sought the punishment for the deaths during the July-August protests last year. The prosecutor said that Hasina deserves "1,400 death sentences" for the killings during the uprising, but he was just seeking one for her.

This came after former Inspector General of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamu admitted to the allegations of killings and mass murder during the last few weeks of the Hasina regime.

During the protest in August 2024, around 1,400 people were allegedly killed in the country.

The death toll, as per the official data, was recorded as 1,400. As per experts quoted by multiple publications, the number could be much higher.

The chief prosecutor, Mohammad Tajul Islam, concluded the prosecution's case after five days of arguments and sought capital punishment for Hasina. He called Hasina, "mastermind and principal architect" behind the "crimes against humanity".

"If each of the 1,400 murders carried out under her direction were to be punished separately, she should face 1,400 death sentences. But since that is not humanly possible, at least a single death sentence is essential. Otherwise, it would be an injustice," he was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.