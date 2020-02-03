Organisation of Islamic Cooperation rejects US President Trump's Middle East Peace plan

After the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic cooperation has rejected US President's Middle East Peace plan.

The 57-member body held a summit to discuss the plan in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. Palestinian foreign minister Riyadh al-Malki called the deal "an assault on international order".

The meeting was requested by the Palestinian leadership. The meeting of the body came two days after the Arab league rejected Trump's so-called "deal of the century", saying: "It does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people."

With member states from four continents, the OIC is the second-largest intergovernmental organisation in the world after the united nations, with a collective population reaching more than 1.8 billion.

The European Union plans to assess the middle east peace plan and reaffirms its readiness to work towards the resumption of meaningful negotiations.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said that the bloc remains “firm and united” behind the quest for a negotiated two-state peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians.

Borrel also talked about the importance of Jordan in resolving the conflict, especially regarding Jerusalem.

"What is happening now is beyond the border of Palestine it is an assault on the international order as we know it. The countries in our cooperation have large benefits in protecting the laws that rule the international relations after the end of world war two. We are all keen on maintaining the agreed principles to be the benchmark and trump's deal goes against all of that," Riyadh al-Malki, Foreign Minister, Palestine.

The US President Donald Trump has enraged Palestinians with a controversial peace plan which would allow Israel to keep all of its settlements in the west bank region.

The middle east plan also proposed a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and gave Israel an "undivided capital" in Jerusalem.

The 181-paged plan, dubbed by Trump as the "deal of the century", was presented in the white house on Tuesday after negotiations with Israel but with no input from the Palestinians.