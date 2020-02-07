Orangutan tries to save conservationist stuck in a river; a wholesome story from Borneo

It is said that animals and humans share a bond that transcends time and blossoms on rare occasions. Though it may be poetic verbiage, the image captured of an reaching out to pull free a conservationist who got himself stuck in a river sure does reinforce the idea.

This incredible photo of a conservationist being helped by an orangutan in an attempt to rescue the person stuck in a river was taken in the lush forests of Borneo. The man was searching for snakes in the river to relocate them, thereby helping the communities of apes residing in the area.

The orangutan, upon seeing the man waist deep and struggling to cross the river on account of being stuck, offered an outstretched arm to the human.

Anil Prabhakar, a tourist who was on safari with his friends came across this touching scene and has not only managed to capture it for posterity but has also reignited the hope for a future where human society will be able to coincide with nature in harmony.

The unnamed conservationist worked for the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation, which is an organisation that works to protect the endangered species. Striking a chord with many was the image the foundation shared on Facebook.

Having witnessed the event firsthand, Mr Prabhakar shared a few details of the exchange between the orangutan and the conservationist. The conservationist had waded into the river to find the snake that someone told him had entered the waters. While the guy was clearing the bushes, an orangutan came to the banks and watched the conservationist work. He then came closer and offered a hand, but the conservationist moved away.

Upon being asked by Mr Prabhakar the reason behind refusing the hand of the orangutan, he said, 'It's a wild animal, not one we are familiar with.'