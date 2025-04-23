On April 22, 2025, terror returned to the Kashmir Valley. In Baisaran, near Pahalgam, 27 innocent lives were taken—including Indian tourists, locals, and foreigners. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a group backed by Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

This was no random incident. It happened exactly one day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in India for a four-day visit with his family. The timing was planned. Militant groups have long used such moments to grab global headlines and push their agenda.

This isn’t new. In 2000, 36 Sikh villagers were killed in the Chittisinghpora massacre—just as President Bill Clinton was visiting India. In 2002, the Kaluchak attack during another US visit shook the nation. Now, in 2025, Pahalgam has been added to this grim list.

What makes this attack worse is the manner in which it was done. Survivors said the terrorists asked victims to recite Islamic verses—those who couldn’t were shot. The goal was clear: to spread fear, target Hindus, kill tourism, and force international attention on Kashmir.

This attack came when tourism in Kashmir was booming—over 35 lakh tourists in 2024, including 43,000 foreigners. Killing visitors was meant to crush this recovery.

America responded quickly. President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice President Vance said he and his wife Usha were praying for the victims. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said America “stands with India.” But now, America must do more than speak.

What the US must do:

1. Strengthen Counter-Terror Ties:

LeT is the same group behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks. India and the U.S. must now boost intelligence sharing, train special units together, and give India access to high-end surveillance and anti-terror tools. Stopping these attacks before they happen should be the goal.

2. Confront Pakistan’s Role Openly:

The TRF operates from Pakistan. Just last week, Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir called Kashmir their “jugular vein”. This is not diplomacy—it’s a threat. The ISI has long backed terror groups. America must finally act—cut aid unless Pakistan shows real action against LeT and TRF.

The term "jugular vein" refers to the major blood veins in the neck that carry blood from the head to the heart. These veins are very important for survival—if they are damaged, it can be life-threatening.

When used in speeches or politics (like calling Kashmir Pakistan’s "jugular vein"), it is a metaphor that means something extremely vital or essential, like a lifeline.

Sanction Pakistan’s generals and ISI handlers. Publicly name them. Stop treating Pakistan as a confused ally—it’s time to call it what it is when it shelters terrorists.

3. Support India’s Kashmir Vision:

Terror groups want to destroy peace in Kashmir. America can help stop that—not just with weapons, but by helping India invest in jobs, education, and tourism in Kashmir. The attack has already scared visitors. If confidence doesn’t return, Kashmir’s economy will suffer again.

Also, America must help India defend its borders, seas, and cyberspace. Together, they can keep the Indo-Pacific region safe from terrorism and extremism.

Let’s not forget: this attack was a message—to India, to America, and to the world. It was designed to break trust and peace. But it must become a turning point.

If America truly wants to stand with India, it must show it—with action, pressure on Pakistan, and strong support for India’s fight against terror.

The message from Pahalgam is loud and painful. The question is – who’s listening?