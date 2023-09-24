Ophelia storm: Warning downgraded to tropical depression, mid-Atlantic regions on alert

US authorities downgraded Ophelia tropical storm to a tropical depression Saturday evening (Sept 23) as it made landfall in North Carolina and churned over southeastern Virginia.

It hit the shore at around 6:15 am ET with winds slamming Emerald Isle at 110 kmph. By evening, the speed had decreased to 55 kmph, according to USA’s National Hurricane Center. It was expected to continue weakening over the next hours.

By Saturday night, the storm lost further strength as all warnings were discontinued by the authorities.

What next?

Ophelia is now on the way to move across southeastern Virginia before heading to the Delmarva Peninsula by Sunday.

It has already slammed parts of the mid-Atlantic, including Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York, with heavy rain.

National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for communities in New Jersey’s Atlantic City as severe flooding caused road blockages.

“With high tide right around now along the Atlantic coast, we are getting numerous reports from coastal communities of street flooding and road closures,” the NWS office in Mount Holly posted on X.

North Carolina takes a heavy toll

As the storm swept through central North Carolina, it brought winds ranging from 30kmph to 40 kmph. This resulted in toppled trees and additional power outages, as reported by the NWS on Saturday afternoon. In Raleigh, crews were actively engaged in assessing the situation along Highway 17 near the Pamlico Sound.

On Saturday night, the number of households without electricity in North Carolina had decreased to less than 2,000, a significant improvement from the earlier afternoon when approximately 30,000 households were in the dark.

This data has been taken from PowerOutage.US, an organisation that monitors power outages nationwide. Meanwhile, in Virginia, around 8,000 households were still without power on Saturday night.

In anticipation of potential flooding and other storm-related challenges, the Virginia National Guard was ready to conduct water rescues and assist in debris removal, as confirmed by the State Department of Emergency Management.

Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey were also preparing for potential power outages as the storm moved in their direction. In addition, New York City issued a travel advisory for the weekend, cautioning residents about heavy rainfall and the potential for flooding.