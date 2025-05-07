Operation Sindoor: After India launched missile strikes on Pakistan on Wednesday, the United Nations called for military restraint from both sides, stressing that the world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the tensions between the two South Asian neighbours have reached "their highest in years".
“The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” said Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief’s spokesperson, during a press briefing on Tuesday.
This comes after India launched "Operation Sindoor" and attacked nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.
'Hope escalation ends quickly': Trump
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also reacted, hoping that the escalation ends quickly.
"It's a shame. We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. Just heard about it," Trump said as he was asked to comment after India launched a major military operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
"I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past," Trump said.
The US president further stressed that they have been fighting for a long time. "They have been fighting for many, many decades. And centuries, actually, if you think about it. I hope it ends very quickly."
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was watching and monitoring when the Indian Armed Forces launched "Operation Sindoor", carrying out missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
It marks a significant escalation in India's counter-terror strategy after the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
