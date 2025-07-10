/OpenAI to release AI powered web browser, challenge Google Chrome

OpenAI is likely to release an AI-powered web browser in the coming weeks to challenge Alphabet’s market-dominating Google Chrome, said a Reuters report, citing three people familiar with the developments. The browser is slated to launch in the coming weeks and aims to use artificial intelligence to fundamentally change how consumers browse the web.

If OpenAI’s browser is adopted by the 400 million weekly active users of ChatGPT, it would impact Google’s share of advertisement revenue. Chrome is a key pillar of Alphabet’s ad business and makes up nearly three-quarters of its revenue, as it provides user information to help Alphabet target ads more effectively and profitably. It also gives Google a way to route search traffic to its own engine by default.

Sources said that OpenAI’s browser is designed to keep some user interactions within a ChatGPT-like native chat interface instead of clicking through to websites.

The sources declined to be identified, saying they are not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

OpenAI faced stiff competition from Google and Anthropic

Sam Altman-led OpenAI flipped the tech industry with the launch of its AI chatbot ChatGPT in late 2022. After its initial success, OpenAI has faced stiff competition from rivals like Google and startup Anthropic and is seeking new areas of growth.

A web browser would allow OpenAI to directly integrate its AI agent products, such as Operator, into the browsing experience, enabling the browser to carry out tasks on behalf of the user.

The browser’s access to a user’s web activity would make it the ideal platform for AI “agents” that can take actions on their behalf, like booking reservations or filling out forms, directly within the websites they use.

With 3bn users, Google holds more than two-thirds of global market

Google Chrome is used by more than 3 billion people and currently holds more than two-thirds of the worldwide browser market, according to web analytics firm StatCounter. Apple’s Safari lags far behind with a 16% share.

OpenAI said last month that it has 3 million paying business users for ChatGPT.