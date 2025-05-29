OnlyFans model Sabrina Savage 'executes' man who allegedly raped her in school



OnlyFans model Chelsea Perkins, aka Sabrina Savage, on Tuesday (May 27) pleaded guilty to killing a man execution-style by shooting him in the back of the head.

Perkins, a Coast Guard veteran, alleges that the man, identified as 31-year-old Matthew Dunmire, raped her for four years.

A murder plot

35-year-old Perkins, as per reports, lured Dunmire to a secluded hiking trail on 6 March 2021, before shooting him in the back of his head.

The OnlyFans model claims that she and Dunmire went to high school together, and that he raped her during that time.

Seeking revenge, Perkins, as per Mirror, invited Dunmire, an aspiring musician, to meet her at the Matthew Dunmire. She travelled over 300 miles from Virginia to Ohio to carry out her nefarious plan.

As per the police, the two hiked off-trail into a secluded area where Perkins, using a handgun, shot him in the back of his head. Dunmire's body was found three days later by hikers.

However, it took eight months for Perkins to be arrested for murder as police pieced together what happened using witness reports, cell phone records and other evidence.

In a shocking twist, after murdering Dunmire, she herself became the target of a murder plot at the hands of his parents but survived. Tommie Lynn Dunmire and John Nelson McQuillen, the parents of Matthew Dunmire, travelled to Perkins' home in November 2021 and tried to kill her. The mother, Tommie Lynn, shot herself after getting pulled over by the police as they fled the scene.

A guilty plea

Perkins pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and to using a firearm to commit a crime of violence on federal property.

She faces between 20 and 25 years in prison for her crimes. Her sentencing is scheduled for 9 September, 2025.

A police report from 2017 has corroborated her claims of rape. However, as per the report, due to lack of evidence, Perkins' complaint did not go any further. Following that, she joined the Coast Guard, where she met her husband. After leaving the Coast Guard, she started working as an OnlyFans model under the alias Sabrina Savage, reports Cleveland.com.