'Only Russian President Putin can end this war, but...': Poland’s foreign ministry spokesperson

Poland’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lukasz Jasina said that only Russian President Vladimir Putin can end the war against Ukraine, but quickly added that the hopes of achieving peace in the near term was impossible.

Speaking to WION, Jasina expressed hope that Russia will withdraw its troops and come back to the discussion table for achieving lasting peace.

“Only one person… and that is Putin, the one who started it can end this war. But we believe Russia won't do it and we don't believe that they believe in peace and talks. And this war will not end very quickly,” he said.

“We hope that this war ends quickly and Russia withdraws its troops. But we have no idea what will happen in the next few years. The only thing we know is that this war will not end quickly and there will many victims,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that Poland is arming itself to prepare for any unexpected outcome, adding that “when you want peace, you prepare for war”.

Poland Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lukasz Jasina speaks to WION

“Nobody, except US and China, is prepared to fight with Russia alone. That's why NATO was created…to stand against the aggressor if that aggressor tries to cross our borders. There will be new tanks and we hope to organise our fleets as this will be helpful for us. Russia is very close from here and we also have Belarus, which is being used by Russians as their base. There is a big plan of arming our country in coming years.”

Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war unfolded last year, millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes to neighbouring countries seeking safety, protection and assistance.

When asked how Poland is coping with the influx of refugees from battered Ukraine, he said that their country has been giving priority to women and children and added that they are finding ways to help them.

“Women and children from Ukraine will be accepted here and we are finding ways to help them. There were more than five million people crossing the Polish-Ukraine border, but now it's fewer because many have moved to other western countries. We have got 2 million Ukrainians here at the moment,” Jasina said.