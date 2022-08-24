Online activism at its finest: TikTok influencers boycott Amazon

It is the day and era of online activism. Seeing TikTok is one of the biggest social media platforms going on, a group of TikTok influencers boasting of more than 51 million followers collectively has launched a protest against e-commerce behemoth Amazon.

Reportedly, Gen-Z for Change, an advocacy group brought over 70 TikTok influencers under its umbrella and got them to pledge that they will not work with Amazon until the company provides concessions to workers and drops its anti-trade union stance.

The pledge has been titled "People Over Prime Pledge", referring to Amazon's Prime feature where deliveries are rapid, often putting the lives of delivery executives in danger.

The group wants Amazon to increase the minimum hourly wage to $30 and also improve upon the medical facilities provided.

"We are calling on Amazon to listen to their workers and make tangible changes to their workplace environment. Unless changes are made, we will prevent Amazon from monetizing one of the largest social media platforms in the world." said the group in a statement.

The boycott by the influencers aims to hit the Amazon influencer program launched five years ago where creators on myriad social media platforms are offered ways to make money if they recommend products in posts and steer potential buyers toward the platform.

Amazon, akin to other big American multinational companies is strictly averse to the idea of having unionised workers.

The company, meanwhile, claims that it has enough measures in place which doesn't require the unionisation of workers.

"The health, safety and welfare of our employees is our top priority. We are committed to giving our employees the resources they need to be successful, creating time for regular breaks and a comfortable pace of work," the company was quoted as saying by AFP.

(With inputs from agencies)



