US court orders Starbucks to rehire employees it fired for 'unionising'

In what comes as a victory for labour rights organisations and regulators, a US federal court on Thursday ordered Starbucks to reinstate its seven employees who were allegedly fired for unionising.

Judge Sheryl H. Lipman at the US District Court of the Western District of Tennesse passed the judgement, terming the rehiring as "just and proper".

The judge said that enough evidence was provided to establish that the firings were motivated by the anti-Union stance of the company. She also added that the multinational franchise chain had five days to bring back the fired employees.

We disagree with the ruling: Starbucks

Meanwhile, Starbucks, in its official statement stated it disagreed with the verdict and that it would appeal the court ruling.

“We strongly disagree with the judge's ruling. These individuals violated numerous policies and failed to maintain a secure work environment and safety standards." said Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesperson.

"Interest in a union does not exempt partners from following policies that are in place to protect partners, our customers and the communities we serve.” added the spokesperson.

Reportedly, the seven Starbucks baristas had attempted to unionise the Memphis branch of the company and were promptly fired.

However, to fend off the heat, Starbucks, in its official statement cited 'violation of the safety and security policies of the company as the reason for the termination.

Starbucks is facing heat from all quarters

As reported extensively by WION, over 55 distinct strikes by Starbucks employees have taken place in at least 17 different US states in recent months due to the company's vigorous opposition to a wave of unionisation.

According to an estimate by Starbucks Workers United, the company has directly lost more than $375,000 due to the strikes.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is currently investigating hundreds of allegations of misconduct by Starbucks related to the union campaign, including claims of closing stores to dismantle unions, firing employees, and intimidating and threatening workers to prevent them from unionising.

NLRB had also moved the motion in the Memphis 'wrongful' termination case. Starbucks has come under extreme heat in recent times and the court ruling on Thursday is expected to mount its problems.

(With inputs from agencies)



