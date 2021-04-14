One of the world's most wanted human traffickers released by Libya

Libyan authorities have reportedly released a man who has been commonly described as one of the world’s most wanted human traffickers. The man in question, Abd al-Rahman Milad is a coastguard commander who goes by the alias Bija. He was earlier sanctioned by the United Nations for sinking migrant boats.

Milad is part of a criminal network which operates from Zwiyah in northwest Libya, The Guardian reported. In October 2020, he was arrested by authorities but was freed on Sunday after charges against him were dropped by the military attorney general of Tripoli, citing lack of evidence.

The UNSC had imposed sanctions against Bija and five others in June 2018 for their connections with criminal networks that specialise in trafficking migrants from Libya.

In 2019, an Italian newspaper called Avvenire had reported that Bija was present in Europe throughout the last few years at official meetings including Italy, Rome between 2017-2019.

Soon after the news of his release came in, criticism flowed in from many parts of the world, especially in Italy where two journalists were given police protection for reporting on the criminal’s activities.

Many migrants hoping to flee wars and poverty cross through the country in hopes of reaching Europe by crossing the Mediterranean Sea.

The UN has referred to Bija as being directly involved in “sinking of migrant boats” was introduced at official meetings as a “Libyan coastguard”, the Italian newspaper reported.