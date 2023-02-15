One of the missiles fired at unidentified aerial object missed target, says US Army chief

US Army General Mark Milley on Tuesday said that one of the two missiles fired from the US F-16 jet at an unidentified object missed its mark and landed over Lake Huron.

"On the fourth one, over Lake Huron, the first shot missed, second shot hit," Milley told reporters after the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels, Belgium.

"The most important thing for the American military is to protect the American people."

Milley added the missile "landed harmlessly" on Huron waters and was tracked "all the way down."

"We're very, very careful to make sure that those shots are, in fact, safe, and that's the guidance from the president: shoot it down but make sure we minimize collateral damage and we preserve the safety of the American people," he said.

Over the past three days (from Friday to Sunday), US spotted three mysterious aerial objects over Michigan skies and tried to shoot them down.

On Monday, Reuters reported that the first of the two missiles had missed the object over US and Canadian airspace.

Recovery efforts are underway to identify them, and Milley cautioned that those will take some time.\

Even though the Pentagon has been unable to determine whether the flying object was a UFO, a memo issued by them revealed that it was a “small, metallic balloon”, reports Daily Mail.

Military officials later described the object as an “octagonal structure”, which was shot out of the sky because it was “a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities.”