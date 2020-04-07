One in five children with COVID-19 in US may need hospitalisation, says analysis

Up to 20 per cent of the children infected by the novel coronavirus in the United States require hospitalisation, with infants also likely to be in that group.

The verdict was given by the government’s first in-depth analysis of COVID-19 by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the youngest patient population.

More than 3,55,000 people in the United States have tested positive for the disease, with coronavirus-related deaths crossing the 10,000 mark on Monday.

Compared with adults, children infected with the coronavirus are less likely to have symptoms and more likely to have a mild illness. This also substantiates the studies published in China that said COVID-19 might be overlooked in children even as they are spreading it to adults.

The data show COVID-19 may be producing different symptoms in the young.

The analysis found that up to 2 per cent of infected children required intensive care unit admission.

While 56 per cent of children for whom data was available had fever, the rate was 71 per cent in adults.

Cough was a symptom in 54 per cent of kids. Shortness of breath developed in 13 per cent of those under 18. Muscle aches and pains, sore throat, headache, and diarrhea were also less common in children.

One child who tested positive for the disease had no symptoms at all. Three infected children have died.

In comparison, up to a third of adults under age 65 require hospitalisation, with up to 4.5 per cent needing intensive care.

