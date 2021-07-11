On World Population Day, UNFPA calls for prioritising reproductive health

Every year on July 11, World Population Day is observed to draw attention towards the issues which are the resultant of a rising population across the globe.

India has the world’s second-largest populace after China.

The World Population Day was established by the United Nations in 1989, A resolution to the effect was passed, and the day was first marked on July 11, 1990.

In December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) decided to continue observing World Population Day in order to enhance awareness about population issues.

Also, the United Nations has set up a population fund (UNFPA) and a population division. This is done to plan programmes and coordinate with other agencies to highlight and spread awareness about population control measures.

"In this second year of COVID-19, we are suspended in an in-between state, where parts of the world are emerging from the deep recesses of the pandemic while others are locked in battle with the coronavirus as access to vaccines remains a distant, deadly reality", read a statement by UNFPA.

On its official website, the agency advised against reactionary policy responses, which can be extremely harmful if they violate rights, health and choices. Instead, the agency called for prioritizing reproductive health and rights for all through access to information and services in the face of fertility and demographic shifts.

