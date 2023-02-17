On camera: Fresh wave of huge protest in Iran after over a month

Amid calls for overthrow of the Islamic Republic, demonstrators were seen on streets of Iran yet again in purported videos that have surfaced. In what is being viewed as continuing anger against the ruling government across multiple cities, fresh wave of protests come nearly 40 days after two men - Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini - were executed on charges linked to stir. The country saw two executions in December.

Iran has been witnessing massive demonstrations since September when 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was in custody for flouting hijab rules, died. Her death sparked massive criticism over pressuring women to wear headscarves. Many women in the country cut their hair in protest, and burnt hijabs as they refused to bow down in front of the administration. More than 500 people have been killed in the raging protests and over 10,000 have been reportedly detained since September.

The United States and other nations expressed serious concerns while disturbing clips continued to emerge, showing atrocities against those voicing opposition. The government, however, has blamed the anger on foreign plot.

In the latest spell of stir, agitators spilled on the streets of the Iranian capital, Tehan, Arak, Isfahan, Izeh in Khuzestan province and Karaj and other parts of the country. Demonstrations were linked to a 40-day mourning period for the executed men, which is common in Iran. Footages that surfaced Friday (February 17) captured chants of "Death to the dictator", targeting Iran's 83-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the overnight protests.

