On 9/11 anniversary, Bell of Hope rings at St Paul's Chapel in New York  

To mark the moment at 0846 local time (1246 GMT) when the first of two planes hit the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, the Bell of Hope rang out at St Paul's Chapel in New York on Saturday morning.

Rev Phillip Jackson, the priest-in-charge and vicar from nearby Trinity Church Wall Street, led the prayer service and remembrance on the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks.

On every anniversary since 2002, the Bell of Hope has been rung when it was presented to New York City by London to honour the nearly 3,000 people, who died in the attacks.

Meanwhile, US Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton along with their wives stood somberly side by side at the National September 11 Memorial to mark the anniversary of the nation's worst terror attack. They all shared a moment of silence on the occasion.

These leaders gathered at the site where the World Trade Centre towers fell two decades ago. They also wore blue ribbons and held hands over hearts.

Watched by hundreds of Americans gathered at the remembrance, a procession also marched with a flag at the memorial. Some people also carried photos of loved ones lost in the attacks.

