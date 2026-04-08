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Oil prices fall below $100 as Iran-US ceasefire kicks in after last minute Strait of Hormuz deal

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Apr 08, 2026, 06:57 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 07:02 IST
Oil prices fall below $100 as Iran-US ceasefire kicks in after last minute Strait of Hormuz deal

A signage is displayed with the fuel prices at a petrol station in Manila on April 7, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Oil prices crash after weeks of surge: A US-Iran ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have triggered a sharp market reversal, with crude plunging over 15%. Is this relief here to stay or just temporary?

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Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday (Apr 7) after the United States and Iran agreed to a temporary ceasefire. Oil plunged, and Asian stock indices were surging within hours of the temporary relief announced on the 38th day of the Iran war, in a dramatic reversal of the anxiety that has gripped global markets since the conflict began in late February. West Texas Intermediate, the main US crude benchmark, plunged more than 17 per cent to around $93 a barrel by late Wednesday GMT. Brent Crude wasn't far behind, dropping nearly 16 per cent to $93.38. This comes as Iran allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for a period of two weeks.

Also read | Oil lifeline back? Tehran reopens Strait of Hormuz for 2 weeks as US-Iran agree to 11th-hour truce

Markets breathe sigh of relief

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The relief on equity markets was equally sharp. Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 4.38 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi rocketed 5.71 per cent. "As fears of an escalation in fighting dispelled, buying is likely to take the lead in the Japanese market," Tokai Tokyo Securities said ahead of the Tokyo open.

Also read | 'Agree to suspend bombing of Iran for two weeks', says Trump

Just hours earlier, in a post on X, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the chokepoint whose closure has rattled global energy markets, sent oil prices surging past $100 a barrel, and pushed several Asian nations toward fuel rationing in recent days.

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Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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