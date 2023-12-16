Officials in Iceland warn of volcanic eruption on Reykjanes Peninsula: Report

Officials in Iceland have warned of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula amid the region of the country around the Svartsengi geothermal power plant continuing to inflate as magma pooled under the surface of Earth's crust. According to a report by Newsweek on Friday (Dec 15), Iceland's meteorological office said that since a burst of seismic activity on Nov 10, there has been a significant crustal uplift" in the region surrounding the plant.

The office had previously expressed uncertainty over when a volcanic eruption could occur following a decline in the number and severity of earthquakes around the vertical magma dike.

On Wednesday, the office said that magma continued to accumulate around Svartseng, though the rate of crustal uplift has decreased somewhat since last week. However, the rate was still greater than before Nov 10.

This meant that further dikes of an eruption remained possible, the report said citing the office.

The Reykjanes peninsula is a volcanic and seismic hot spot southwest of the capital. According to a report by the news agency Reuters last month, Ava fountains erupted spectacularly in March 2021 from a fissure in the ground measuring between 500-750 metres long in the region's Fagradalsfjall volcanic system. In that year, volcanic activity continued for six months.

Last year too, a three-week eruption happened in the same area, followed by another in July of this year.

Newsweek reported that between 1,500 and 1,800 earthquakes per day were reported from the Nov 10 seismic activity. These earthquakes went on for nearly two weeks, before dropping to the hundreds.

On Wednesday, the meteorological office said that between 200 and 300 quakes were reported on Monday and Tuesday.

While experts have said that the horizontal intrusion causing the Earth's crust to bend upwards around Svartsengi would be unlikely to directly cause an eruption on the surface, it is thought to be channelling magma into a vertical intrusion near the town of Grindavik- where an eruption is more likely.