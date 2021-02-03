‘Off for a while’: Elon Musk says taking break from Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced on Tuesday that he was taking a break from Twitter.

"Off Twitter for a while," Musk tweeted to his 44.8 million followers, but gave no further details.

Musk, who recently surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest man, is an active Twitter user.

He has a following of over 44 million on the microblogging platform, where his posts range from memes to updates about Tesla and SpaceX and interactions with fans.

The last time Musk announced he was stepping away from Twitter was in June - he stayed away for two days.

In 2019, he said he was quitting the social media site only to return three days later.

He had tweeted about Etsy Inc last week helping propel the online retailer's stock to a record high. Similarly, Musk's most recent take on bitcoin and dogecoin, has boosted the value of the cryptocurrencies.

(With inputs from agencies)