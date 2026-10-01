/'Obviously hated Israelis': Netanyahu doesn't rule out Iran link in Flydubai attack, but calls it 'too early'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his latest statement, did not rule our Iranian involvement in the Flydubai incident but also did not confirm it. It said that he doesn’t know “the exact background” of the flydubai copilot who attacked the captain but added that the copilot "obviously hated Israelis.”

“That is fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level,” Netanyahu said. About Iranian involvement in the attack, Netanyahu said, “It’s too early to say.” “The attacking pilot is now being investigated Saudi Arabia. I think he’ll be taken to the Emirates where he comes from — or at least where he flew off from. We’ll be following and also possibly participating in this investigation.”

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Earlier on Sep 30, Netanyahu called it “extremely serious security incident.” “This morning there was an extremely serious security incident. Almost all of the passengers on the flight were Israelis,” he said in his first reaction after the incident. Netanyahu added that as the plane drew close to Israel, “one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot, and all indications show that he tried to crash the plane along with its passengers.” The PM said that he spoke to an Israeli passenger. “He told me that the plane went into a dive. He told me that somehow, he managed to break into the cockpit with one of the crew members, and together they managed to stop the pilot while he was attempting to damage the plane’s systems.”

What happened?