/NYT executive shot dead in US: In-laws arrested amid trans identity dispute

A New York Times tech executive was allegedly shot dead by his in-laws at a parking lot at Dublin Sports Grounds, an athletic complex and playground in Dublin, California. The executive has been identified as Jonathan McKinsey. He was reportedly killed after a falloff with his estranged wife and in-laws over being transgender. His in-laws, Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, both 76, have been arrested. Police have not released the motive behind the crime yet.

According to court documents, the New York Times reported that the 40-year-old executive and his wife, Candice Jang, were living separately. LAst year, both had filed requests for domestic violence restraining orders against each other in Alameda County. According to this document too, McKinsey had accused his wife and his in-laws of abusing him because of his trans identity. He had claimed that his mother-in-law once called him and one of his sons a "disgusting queer", a "pervert", and a "monster" because of the child's choice of clothing. He also claimed his father-in-law punched him in the chest while he was recovering from double mastectomy surgery in 2010, the NYT report said.

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According to the Mercury News, McKinsey had claimed that Jang had tried to pull medical tubes out of his body when he was transitioning from a woman to a man in 2010. The couple got married in 2011. He also claimed that in 2013, in another altercation, his wife beat him with a frying pan. McKinsey also accused Jang of abusing their children verbally.