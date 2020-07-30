NYPD issues statement after video of officers detaining woman circulates

The New York City Police Department has given a statement regarding a video that circulated online which showed a woman being taken into custody.

According to the police department, the woman shown in the video, identified as Nicholas Stone, was wanted in connection with multiple instances of damage to property.

The Police Department took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets saying that Stone Stone was "wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park."

In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles.

The department said that officers from the NYPD Warrant Squad were "assaulted with rocks and bottles" when they took Stone into custody.

The video, that made rounds on social media, showed 18-year-old Nicholas Stone being detained by the officers and then thrown into an unmarked grey van. Stone was seen struggling while being detained. Officers on bicycles appear to be blocking off groups of people at the scene.

Police department's Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to locate suspects, and the officers on bicycles wearing bright yellow and blue uniform shirts were there to help make the arrest, the NYPD said.

New York City's Mayor Bill de Blasio said that it was "wrong time and wrong place," to arrest the woman. The mayor was commenting Wednesday after a reporter asked him about the video.

He went on the term the event "troubling" and not the type of thing he wants to see in the city.

"It is the responsibility of the police, if someone commits a response offense, they need to follow-up. Given the atmosphere in the country and the real concerns people have, it should not be in the middle of an ongoing protest," de Blasio said.

Blasio will talk to the NYPD commissioner today about the incident as he thinks there was a better way to get this done, he said.