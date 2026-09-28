Nvidia Corp. has unveiled a new two-layer artificial intelligence (AI) security system which it claims would’ve stopped the recent high-profile breach of Hugging Face involving OpenAI’s AI models. The chip giant is rolling out two open-source software security tools that could be run on its hardware. The company claimed that the tools are designed to control what AI agents can access in real time and close them when they break the rules. It has also been rapidly expanding its product lineup beyond chips.



Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO, has played down the need for new AI regulations and argued that the software should be vigorously safety-tested. Justin Boitano, Nvidia’s vice president of enterprise AI, also said that if cutting-edge labs had used this technology earlier to evaluate their AI models, it could have warned of the Hugging Face attack. “From what we know, this new security platform could have stopped the breach,” he said.

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Open Agent Safety Platform

After the incident related to misconduct by autonomous agents, the AI industry has been prompted to slow down work on the technology. To prevent breaches without stopping further development of AI, Nvidia is coming up with a new product, dubbed the Open Agent Safety Platform.



However, Jensen Huang, the chipmaker’s chief executive officer, has continuously downplayed AI-related risk slipping out of human control. But Boitano didn’t make any remark on whether OpenAI or rival Anthropic PBC have plans to use its new system to detect their training runs, deferring to the companies.