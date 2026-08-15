/Nvidia just turned AI chips into a Wall Street asset class and lined up $500 billion

Nvidia has spent three years selling chips. It is now attempting something more consequential: turning those chips into a financial asset that Wall Street will lend against, the way it lends against office towers and toll roads.

The Alliance

Announced on August 10, Nvidia is partnering with six of the largest asset managers and investment banks in the world — Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs and KKR — to assemble more than $500 billion in financing for the build-out of AI infrastructure, at what the company describes as attractive rates.

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Chief executive Jensen Huang told CNBC he approached only those six firms for the commitment, and none of them turned him down.

How The Structure Works

The mechanism is the part worth understanding, because it is genuinely novel.

The deals use computing power itself as collateral for debt. Special purpose vehicles — separate legal entities created for the purpose — issue private offerings and bonds, potentially tens of billions of dollars at a time. Those vehicles then use the proceeds to acquire compute infrastructure and lease it to Nvidia's clients.

In Huang's framing, the chips become an investable asset: something with predictable cash flows that can be securitised, borrowed against and traded, rather than simply a capital expense a company writes off over time. That is how commercial real estate, aircraft fleets and energy pipelines are financed. Nvidia is arguing GPUs belong in the same category.

Why It Is Being Attempted

The reason is that the AI build-out has outgrown the balance sheets of the companies driving it.

OpenAI is unprofitable and cannot obtain an investment-grade credit rating on its own, which is why Nvidia is separately reported to be in talks to guarantee some $250 billion in lease and construction financing for its Ohio campus. Anthropic has assembled roughly $71 billion in chip-lease debt in about 60 days through special purpose vehicles that keep the hardware off its own books, with Broadcom backstopping the senior tranches. Meta moved a $14 billion data centre to BlackRock-managed funds at 80 per cent ownership and leased it back.

Each of those was an individual workaround. What Nvidia has now built is the standardised version — an institutional financing channel that any AI company needing compute can draw on, with six of the world's largest capital allocators on the other side.

The Circularity Problem

The obvious concern is the one that has followed Nvidia through this cycle, and this deal sharpens rather than resolves it.

Nvidia sells chips. Its customers need financing to buy those chips. Nvidia is now organising the financing that allows them to buy. The compute pledged as collateral is compute Nvidia manufactured, and its value depends on continued demand for the thing Nvidia sells.

That concentrates risk in a specific way. When a supplier finances its own demand, revenue and credit exposure move together — a downturn does not arrive as one problem but as two simultaneously. The same structure appears in Nvidia's $5 billion investment in Safe Superintelligence, a deal that returns to Nvidia as hardware purchases, and in its participation in Australian infrastructure startup Firmus's $2 billion round.

The Timing

This lands weeks after more than $1.3 trillion was erased from the market value of the world's largest semiconductor companies in a handful of trading sessions — Nvidia itself shedding roughly $238 billion — driven not by falling chip demand but by investors questioning whether AI infrastructure spending will ever earn its cost of capital.