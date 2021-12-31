Numerous homes lost, tens of thousands evacuated as wildfires cause havoc in US

Devastating wildfires are raging in the US state of Colorado. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated even as around 580 homes, a shopping centre and a hotel have already been lost to the wind-fuelled wildfires outside Denver, said officials on Thursday evening.

Spanning 2.5 square miles (6.5 square kilometers), the wildfires have triggered smoky and orangish skies in many parts of the area.

On Thursday, several blazes started in the area due to various reasons, such as downed power lines.

As residents have been asked to get to safety, only one injury has been reported, said Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.

Due to the high intensity of fires, the official said that the number may be more or witness a spike soon.

The fires have quickly swept across the region with the help of winds gusted up to 105 mph (169 kph).

Louisville city has been ordered to evacuate after the residents of Superior were also asked to leave.

Spokesperson Kelli Christensen said that six people injured in the fires are being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital. US Highway 36’s nearby portion has also been shut down.

