Nuclear tensions rise after Russia, Ukraine trade barbs over probable attacks on Zaporizhzhia plant

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday accused each other of planning to attack the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the southern Ukraine as concerns were raised over the plant being the target of fresh artillery and rocket attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday claimed that he has credible intelligence reports to suggest that Russian troops placed “objects resembling explosives” on top of several power units to “simulate” an attack as part of a false flag operation.

The “foreign objects” have been placed on the roof of the plant’s third and fourth power units, a statement from the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said.

“Their detonation should not damage power units but may create a picture of shelling from Ukraine,” the statement added.

The accusation invited a sharp retort from the Kremlin claiming that Kyiv is planning a “catastrophic” provocation.

“The situation is quite tense because the threat of sabotage from the Kyiv regime is really high – sabotage that could have catastrophic consequences,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. IAEA appeals for calm International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, however, said that during the most recent inspection, they found no mining activities, “but we remain extremely alert.”

He said he was aware of both Kyiv’s and Moscow’s claims and reiterated that “nuclear power plants should never, under any circumstances, be attacked.”

“A nuclear power plant should not be used as a military base,” he added. War clouds on safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant The IAEA officials have been stationed at the Russian-held plant, which is still run by the Ukrainian staff.

The nuclear reactor, one of the largest in Europe, has its six reactors shut down. It still needs power and qualified staff to operate crucial cooling systems and other safety features.

Since last year, the plant has been the target of artillery, drone and rocket attacks, with Ukrainian and Russian officials blaming each other for the strikes. In September, UN monitors were installed at Zaporizhzhia to assess risks, reports AP news agency.

On Tuesday, the Russian media reported citing Renat Karchaa, an advisor to Russian state nuclear company Rosenergoatom, that Ukraine’s military was planning to strike the plant by early Wednesday with ammunition laced with nuclear waste.